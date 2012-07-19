FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti says Manesar plant to be shut on Thursday
July 19, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

India's Maruti says Manesar plant to be shut on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar factory will remain closed on Thursday, a company spokesman said, following violent clashes between workers and management at the plant in north India.

One person was killed and 90 more injured after clashes on Wednesday at the 550,000 vehicles per year factory.

The carmaker, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp , lost over $500 million worth of production last year due to weeks of labour unrest at the same plant. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
