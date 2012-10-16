FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Maruti has over 10,000 pre-orders for new entry-level car -MD
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

India's Maruti has over 10,000 pre-orders for new entry-level car -MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has had over 10,000 bookings for its new entry-level vehicle, the Indian carmaker’s managing director Shinzo Nakanishi said on Tuesday at the launch of a revamped model of the world’s most popular small car.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, is launching the Alto 800 as the successor to its best-selling Alto model, as its once-unshakeable grip on India’s small car market weakens in the face of increasing competition and shifting customer tastes. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.