India's Maruti has over 10,000 pre-orders for new entry-level car -MD

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has had over 10,000 bookings for its new entry-level vehicle, the Indian carmaker’s managing director Shinzo Nakanishi said on Tuesday at the launch of a revamped model of the world’s most popular small car.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, is launching the Alto 800 as the successor to its best-selling Alto model, as its once-unshakeable grip on India’s small car market weakens in the face of increasing competition and shifting customer tastes. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)