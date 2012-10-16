India's Maruti Suzuki says revamped Alto to sell from $4,600

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has launched a revamped version of the world’s biggest-selling small car at a base price of 244,000 rupees ($4,600), the company’s managing director said on Tuesday.

The new Alto 800’s starting price is less than its predecessor’s initial price, Shinzo Nakanishi told reporters.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, has had over 10,000 pre-orders for the new model, Nakanishi said earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)