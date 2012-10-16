FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Maruti Suzuki says revamped Alto to sell from $4,600
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki says revamped Alto to sell from $4,600

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has launched a revamped version of the world’s biggest-selling small car at a base price of 244,000 rupees ($4,600), the company’s managing director said on Tuesday.

The new Alto 800’s starting price is less than its predecessor’s initial price, Shinzo Nakanishi told reporters.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, has had over 10,000 pre-orders for the new model, Nakanishi said earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.