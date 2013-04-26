FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki smashes forecasts with 80 pct rise in Q4 net
April 26, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

India's Maruti Suzuki smashes forecasts with 80 pct rise in Q4 net

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker by sales, reported a 79.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by strong sales of its Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle that offset a slump in compact cars.

Also benefiting from a sharp decline in the value of the yen as imports from Japan count for 20 percent of its costs, Maruti beat market estimates with profit of 11.48 billion rupees ($212 million) for the January-March period, excluding the impact of a merger with its engine production unit.

Analysts on average had expected profit of 7.22 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net sales for Maruti, which is controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, rose 9.4 percent to 125.7 billion rupees.

MPVs and sports-utility vehicles were the only segments to see sales soar last year, helped by a trend towards more bulky cars for India’s often poorly maintained and traffic-clogged roads, and generous government subsidies on diesel, the segments’ primary fuel. ($1 = 54.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

