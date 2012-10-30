FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India's Maruti Q2 net falls 5 pct on factory riot
October 30, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-India's Maruti Q2 net falls 5 pct on factory riot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for wider distribution)

NEW DELHI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker, missed estimates with a 5 percent decline in net profit for the quarter to end-September, its fifth consecutive quarterly decline, after a deadly riot at one of its plants led to a $250 million production loss.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, said net profit fell to 2.27 billion rupees ($42 million) in the second quarter of the fiscal year that began in April, from 2.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts expected a net profit of 2.52 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 53.9950 Indian rupees Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Matt Driskill

