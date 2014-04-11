FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki to recall 103,000 cars for faulty fuel caps
April 11, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki to recall 103,000 cars for faulty fuel caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is to recall more than 103,000 of its Ertiga, Swift and Dzire vehicles to replace faulty fuel caps that could lead to fuel leaks in extreme cases.

Maruti Suzuki dealers will contact the owners of all 103,311 affected vehicles - which include those made between November 12 last year and February 4 this year - to replace the ‘fuel filler neck’, the company said in a statement on Friday.

There is a chance of a fuel smell in the affected vehicles, said the car maker, which accounts for almost 1 of every 2 cars sold in India, and the possibility of fuel leakage in extreme cases, should fuel levels exceed an automatic cut-off level.

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Co owns 56 percent of Maruti. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

