FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maruti Suzuki to shut production on Friday
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Maruti Suzuki to shut production on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , the country’s biggest carmaker by sales, said it would shut production for a day at both of its plants on Friday to adjust inventory levels in response to falling sales.

The company, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp , has been producing about 5,000 vehicles per day on average at the two plants, located in Manesar and Gurgaon in northern India.

The one-day unscheduled shutdown comes ahead of a planned maintenance shutdown between June 17 and June 22. The plants also have a scheduled holiday on Saturday.

Domestic sales at Maruti Suzuki fell 13 percent in May, with the Indian car market battling its worst slump in 12 years, hurt by high interest rates, rising fuel prices and prolonged economic gloom. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.