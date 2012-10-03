FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices
October 3, 2012

India's Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices

MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has increased its vehicle prices by 2,400 rupees to 5,200 rupees ($46 - $100) across its entire range, a source at the carmaker said, due to a strong yen and rising input costs.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, joins Honda Motor Co and other major manufacturers in India in raising prices in recent weeks due to rising costs, despite a slowdown in the country’s car market.

The price hike is effective from Wednesday, said the source who declined to be named as they were not permitted to speak to the media.

$1 = 52.6250 Indian rupees Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

