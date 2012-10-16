Maruti's Manesar plant to produce 2,000 cars/day by end-Nov - exec

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to produce 2,000 cars per day by end-November at its Manesar factory in the northern state of Haryana, which was hit by a riot earlier this year, up from 1,500 now, M. Singh, chief operating officer for production said on Tuesday.

The company on Tuesday launched a new version of its Alto model, the world’s biggest-selling small car, clocking more than 10,000 pre-orders as it tries to fend off rising competition in the entry-level car market. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)