Maruti's Manesar plant to produce 2,000 cars/day by end-Nov - exec
October 16, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Maruti's Manesar plant to produce 2,000 cars/day by end-Nov - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to produce 2,000 cars per day by end-November at its Manesar factory in the northern state of Haryana, which was hit by a riot earlier this year, up from 1,500 now, M. Singh, chief operating officer for production said on Tuesday.

The company on Tuesday launched a new version of its Alto model, the world’s biggest-selling small car, clocking more than 10,000 pre-orders as it tries to fend off rising competition in the entry-level car market. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

