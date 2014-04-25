FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki net profit falls 35.5 pct, misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker, reported a 35.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, missing estimates, as potential car buyers postponed their purchases and waited for a slowing economy to pick up.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for the Jan-March quarter was 8 billion rupees ($131 million) compared to 12.4 billion rupees in same year-ago period.

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 9.10 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The year-ago quarterly profit is not strictly comparable as it included the full-year impact of Maruti’s merger with its powertrain unit. A substantial decline in the yen had also made imports of auto parts cheaper.

The automaker reported a net profit of 6.81 billion rupees in the previous quarter. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
