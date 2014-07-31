India's Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 21 pct on strong car sales

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker, reported a 21 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, as early signs of an economic revival boosted sales.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for the April-June quarter was 7.62 billion Indian rupees ($126.14 million), up from 6.32 billion rupees in the same year-ago period. Net sales rose about 11 percent to 110.74 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 7.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 60.4100 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)