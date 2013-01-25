FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit doubles, first rise in 6 qtrs
January 25, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 5 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit doubles, first rise in 6 qtrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker by sales volume, said its third quarter profit more than doubled, its first increase in 18 months after a torrid period marked by a strike, plant shutdowns and a demand slowdown.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for the Oct-Dec quarter was 5.01 billion rupees ($93.30 million), up from 2.05 billion rupees in the same quarter of 2011. Sales rose 46 percent to 109.57 billion rupees. ($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

