MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s vehicle sales in January:

Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 102,416 114,205 -10.3 DOMESTIC SALES 96,569 103,026 -6.3 PASSENGER CARS 82,461 88,557 -6.9 EXPORTS 5,847 11,179 -47.7 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp , is India’s largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)