Jan 3 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in December: Dec 2012 Dec 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 95,145 92,161 3.2 DOMESTIC SALES 82,073 77,475 5.9 PASSENGER CARS 68,729 69,329 -0.9 EXPORTS 13,072 14,686 -11.0 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)