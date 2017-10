MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2012 June 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 96,597 80,298 20.3 DOMESTIC SALES 83,531 70,020 19.3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 70,977 57,653 23.1 EXPORTS 13,066 10,278 27.1 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)