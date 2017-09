July 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s vehicle sales in June:

June 2013 June 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 84,455 96,597 -12.6 DOMESTIC SALES 77,002 83,531 -7.8 PASSENGER CARS 65,172 70,977 -8.2 EXPORTS 7,453 13,066 -43.0 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp , is India’s largest carmaker by sales. It also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)