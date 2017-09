Aug 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in July: July 2013 July 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 83,299 82,234 1.3 DOMESTIC SALES 75,145 71,024 5.8 PASSENGER CARS 63,040 56,851 10.9 EXPORTS 8,154 11,210 -27.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)