MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2013 Nov 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 92,140 103,200 -10.7 DOMESTIC SALES 85,510 90,882 -5.9 PASSENGER CARS 71,649 74,793 -4.2 EXPORTS 6,630 12,318 -46.2 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)