FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marvell fails to overturn $1.17 bln patent verdict
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 3:39 PM / 4 years ago

Marvell fails to overturn $1.17 bln patent verdict

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected Marvell Technology Group Ltd’s request to void a $1.17 billion damages award after a jury found that the chipmaker had infringed two patents held by Carnegie Mellon University.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer in Pittsburgh, where Carnegie Mellon is based, rejected Marvell’s bid for a new trial and a reduction of damages. She also said the damages award may grow.

Carnegie Mellon had sued Marvell in March 2009 over patents issued in 2001 and 2002 related to how accurately hard disk- drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic disks.

The university said at least nine Marvell circuit devices incorporated the patents, and that the infringement let Marvell sell billions of chips using the technology without permission.

Marvell has said its chips did not infringe the patents. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In morning trading, Marvell shares were down 25 cents, or 2 percent, at $12.21 on the Nasdaq.

The case is Carnegie Mellon University v. Marvell Technology Group Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania, No. 09-00290.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.