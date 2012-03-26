FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marvell Technology asks shareholders to reject TRC Capital's mini-tender
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

Marvell Technology asks shareholders to reject TRC Capital's mini-tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it recommended shareholders reject a mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp to purchase up to 6 million of the chipmaker’s shares.

TRC Capital intends to buy about 1 percent of Marvell at $15 per share. Marvell shares were up 1 percent at $16.01 in premarket trade on Monday, after closing at $15.84 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

The offer price was 5 percent below the closing price on March 22, the approximate date of commencement of the offer, Marvell said in a statement.

Mini-tender offers are designed to acquire less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRC Capital has made similar offers for publicly traded companies in the past, which have been rebuffed.

In February, cellphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc and Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips rejected similar mini-tender offers by TRC Capital.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.