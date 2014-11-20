FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marvell revenue misses estimates due to lower demand for 3G chips
#Market News
November 20, 2014

Marvell revenue misses estimates due to lower demand for 3G chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for its chips used in third-generation mobile communications.

The company’s net income rose to $115 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $103 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $930.1 million. Analysts on average had expected $976.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

