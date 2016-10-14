Judge tosses securities fraud lawsuit against Marvell Technology

A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit against Marvell Technology, finding an insufficient showing that the Silicon Valley chipmaker intentionally misled investors about its financial health.

Filed last year, the lawsuit accused Marvell and its top executives of violating U.S. accounting rules and inflating its earnings by failing to make provisions for royalties owed to Carnegie Mellon University after losing a patent lawsuit in 2012.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eyWHzB