Marvell Technology names Matthew Murphy as CEO and president

June 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Monday that Matthew Murphy would be its chief executive and president, effective July 11.

Murphy previously worked at Maxim Integrated Products Inc , where he spent the past 22 years in various roles, Marvell said.

Marvell Chief Executive Sehat Sutardja and President Weili Dai stepped down in April, a month after an audit-committee probe found that top management had put significant pressure on sales teams to meet targets. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)