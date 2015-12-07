FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker Marvell estimates revenue below analysts expectations
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker Marvell estimates revenue below analysts expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd estimated third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates, hurt by weak demand for its chips used in hard-disk drives.

The company said on Monday it expected a net loss of $61.7 million, or 12 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with earnings of $115.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue is estimated at $674.1 million, a 27.5 percent fall from a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $729.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

