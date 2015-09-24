FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marvell Technologies to cut jobs in mobile business
September 24, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Marvell Technologies to cut jobs in mobile business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it would cut jobs in its mobile platform business, resulting in a 17 percent reduction in its global workforce.

The chipmaker said on Thursday it expects to take a charge of $100 million to $130 million related to the restructuring.

The restructuring is currently expected to result in annualized operating savings of $170 million to $220 million, the company said.

The company had a total of 7,163 employees at the end of January. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

