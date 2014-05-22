Marvell revenue jumps as demand rises for 4G chips

May 22 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its chips, used in fourth-generation (4G) mobile communication.

Marvell’s shares rose 2 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

Revenue for the first quarter ended May 3 rose to $957.8 million, the company said in a statement.

Net income rose to $99.5 million, or 19 cents per share, from $53.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)