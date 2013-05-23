FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marvell beats estimates on higher demand for storage chips
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 8:17 PM / in 4 years

Marvell beats estimates on higher demand for storage chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported first-quarter results above analysts’ estimates on higher demand for its storage chips, sending the company’s shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

Marvell’s net income fell to $53 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter from $95 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $734 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $721.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Marvell, which makes chips that are used for reading and writing data on hard-disk drives, were trading at $12.16 after markets closed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.