Dec 26 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd : * U.S. jury returns $1.17 billion verdict in favor of carnegie mellon

university against defendants including Marvell Technology Group Ltd

-- court records * Carnegie mellon accused Marvell of infringing patents over technology

relating to how hard disk drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic

disks -- lawyers for university * Verdict issued Wednesday by federal jury in Pittsburgh -- court records