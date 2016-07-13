FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb threat shuts Maryland Six Flags park - media
July 13, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Bomb threat shuts Maryland Six Flags park - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - A bomb threat shut a Six Flags Entertainment Corp theme park in Washington’s Maryland suburbs on Wednesday, local media reported.

The Prince Georges County Fire Department said on its Twitter feed that one suspicious package at the park in Largo had been cleared as not explosive. A second is being checked, it said.

Washington’s ABC television affiliate WJLA reported that a bomb threat was received before the park opened. A Six Flags spokesman could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by James Dalgleish)

