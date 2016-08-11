FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 4-Seven missing, dozens injured in Maryland explosion, fire
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 11, 2016 / 1:25 PM / in a year

UPDATE 4-Seven missing, dozens injured in Maryland explosion, fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds fire chief quote, details about firefighter efforts)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rescue workers searched on Thursday for as many as seven people who were missing after an explosion and fire torched an apartment building in a Washington, D.C. suburb, injuring dozens, including three firefighters, authorities said.

The blast, which was felt a mile away, tore through the four-story building shortly before midnight in Silver Spring, Maryland, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein said at a news briefing.

“When we arrived on the scene, we found people doing rescues using ladders from construction and paint trucks,” Goldstein said.

About 160 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought under control by Thursday morning. Many stayed on the scene to comb through the wreckage for signs of trapped residents and to extinguish smoldering spots.

“We have the predominant parts of the fire extinguished and we are now trying to transition into that search mode,” Goldstein said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the explosion, which forced 90 people from their homes. K-9 units were searching for the missing.

About 30 people, including the three firefighters, were treated at local hospitals, fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said in a recorded statement.

The blast scattered debris as far as 300 feet (90 meters) from the building, Piringer said.

Clothing was seen strewn on sidewalk treetops in video footage provided by fire officials. Bricks were launched across a roadway, badly damaging a storefront and cars parked nearby. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee and Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.