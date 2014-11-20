Maryland Governor-elect says will deliver tax rollbacks-WashPost

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Maryland Governor-elect Larry Hogan said on Wednesday he would deliver on his campaign promise to roll back tax increases despite a budget shortfall, the Washington Post reported.

The real-estate businessman said he would also cut spending and run the government more efficiently.

Hogan reiterated as well his promise to eliminate the "rain tax" - a fee enacted in response to Environmental Protection Agency requirements to reduce stormwater pollution entering Chesapeake Bay, the Post said. (wapo.st/1ucWhdM)

The governor-elect, who assumes office on Jan. 21, said he would wait for the results from his team - assembled specifically to comb through the budget - before making any decisions on budget cuts, the report said.

Hogan, a surprise winner over Lieutenant-Governor Anthony Brown, was one of three Republicans to win a governorship in a heavily Democratic state on election day. The others were Bruce Rauner in Illinois and Charlie Baker in Massachusetts.