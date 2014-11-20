FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland Governor-elect says will deliver tax rollbacks-WashPost
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland Governor-elect says will deliver tax rollbacks-WashPost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Maryland Governor-elect Larry Hogan said on Wednesday he would deliver on his campaign promise to roll back tax increases despite a budget shortfall, the Washington Post reported.

The real-estate businessman said he would also cut spending and run the government more efficiently.

Hogan reiterated as well his promise to eliminate the "rain tax" - a fee enacted in response to Environmental Protection Agency requirements to reduce stormwater pollution entering Chesapeake Bay, the Post said. (wapo.st/1ucWhdM)

The governor-elect, who assumes office on Jan. 21, said he would wait for the results from his team - assembled specifically to comb through the budget - before making any decisions on budget cuts, the report said.

Hogan, a surprise winner over Lieutenant-Governor Anthony Brown, was one of three Republicans to win a governorship in a heavily Democratic state on election day. The others were Bruce Rauner in Illinois and Charlie Baker in Massachusetts. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings and Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.