FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Airlines shares to be suspended amid tie-up doubt-sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia Airlines shares to be suspended amid tie-up doubt-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysian Airline System (MAS) will be suspended from trading on Wednesday due to a pending corporate announcement, two sources said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said Malaysia Airlines was expected to announce the cancellation of plans for a share swap with budget carrier AirAsia. Both of the sources have direct knowledge of the proposed deal.

The proposed $364 million tie-up has encountered strong resistance from the 20,000-strong MAS union, which voiced concern that the deal resembled a takeover by AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes and his brand of aggressive cost cutting. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.