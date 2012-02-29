FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Malaysian Airline posts $425 mln Q4 net loss
#Industrials
February 29, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Malaysian Airline posts $425 mln Q4 net loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline System said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Wednesday:

*Q4 ended Dec 31 posted a net loss of 1.28 billion Malaysian ringgit ($425 million) versus a profit of 225.9 million ringgit a year ago, bringing its full year results to a net loss of 2.52 billion

*Full year performance was severely impacted by a 21 percent increase in expenditure over the previous year, it said

*Fuel cost increased 33 percent year-on-year, while non-fuel expenses rose 15 percent

*Revenue was 3.68 billion from 3.67 billion last year

*Malaysia Airline is currently finalising a plan to strengthen its balance sheet to increase its cash reserves and funding capacity

*New measures “include staff redeployment, increasing productivity and efficiency, relentless cost control and making further route reviews. We are also implementing an aggressive sales and marketing strategy”, Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, Malaysia Airline chief executive officer said

*Shares rose 4.4 percent on Tuesday to 1.43 ringgit a share ($1 = 3.0105 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)

