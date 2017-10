KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) will be suspended during Wednesday trading hours pending a material corporate announcement, the firm told the local bourse.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that shares of the national airline will be suspended from trading amid speculation that the national carrier’s proposed $364 million share swap with AirAsia will be cancelled. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)