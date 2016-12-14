FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Masan to issue up to $300 mln in non-convertible international bonds
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 2:47 AM / 10 months ago

Vietnam's Masan to issue up to $300 mln in non-convertible international bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam food producer Masan Group has secured board approval to sell non-convertible international bonds worth up to $300 million, the firm said in a statement to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and the Singapore branch of Deutsche Bank AG were advising Masan Group and the 5-year and 10-year bonds would be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, the statement said.

Masan shares were trading up 1.5 percent by 0223 GMT on Wednesday. Masan Group, the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange’s eighth biggest listed firm by assets, reported in October an 83.1 percent jump in its third quarter net profit from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion dong ($52.97 million).

$1=22,655 dong Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.