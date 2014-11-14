BRIEF-Vietnam's Masan Group says Jan-Sept net profit down 18.8 pct y/y

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Masan Group Corp

* January-September net profit falls 18.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.01 trillion dong ($47.4 million).

* Revenue in the first nine months of this year jump 44.3 percent from a year earlier to 10.83 trillion dong.

* Masan is among Vietnam’s top five listed firms by market capitalisation and is 10.67 percent owned by Singapore-based Richard Chandler Corp, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1 = 21,300 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)