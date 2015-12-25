FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singha buys stakes in units of Vietnam's Masan Group for $1.1bln
December 25, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Singha buys stakes in units of Vietnam's Masan Group for $1.1bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd on Friday signed a $1.1 billion strategic deal with Vietnam’s Masan Group to buy stakes in two of the consumer goods firm’s unlisted units, the companies said in a joint statement.

Singha would buy 25 percent of Masan Consumer Holdings and 33.3 percent of Masan Brewery in a deal that aims to help Singha expands in Vietnam, a market of 90 million people, and give Masan a foothold in Thailand.

The deal is expected to be concluded in January 2016, the statement said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

