Evergrande, Tencent to buy solar firm Mascotte at 97 pct discount to share price

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - China’s Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd will buy Mascotte Holdings Ltd at a 97 percent discount to the solar tech maker’s share price, Mascotte said in a filing on Tuesday.

Mascotte requested trading of its shares suspended on June 9 because of what it said were unusual trading volumes. The same day, the company agreed to be bought by Evergrande and Tencent, according Tuesday’s filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Evergrande and Tencent will buy new shares for around HK$750 million ($96.74 million) accounting for 75 percent of Mascotte’s publicly traded share capital base, the solar firm said in the filing without disclosing how the pair would divide ownership.

Hong-Kong listed Mascotte describes itself on its website as a maker of solar grade polysilicon in Taiwan.

It was not immediately clear why Evergrande and Tencent would be interested in the firm. A spokeswoman for Tencent confirmed the transaction, but declined to provide details. Evergrande could not be reached for comment.

Evergrande, which has been buying up firms outside its core real estate business, entered the solar industry in October, partnering California-based Solar Power Inc to take over solar firm Guocang Group Ltd for HK$1.2 billion.

Evergrande and Tencent will pay HK$0.006 per share for Mascotte, the solar firm said, a 97 percent discount to the HK$0.285 the stock last traded at before the suspension. The shares had traded steadily around HK$0.1 for the past two years before rising as high as HK$0.4 in May as volumes increased.

Sharp share price swings have been testing the ability of Hong Kong’s securities regulator to prevent potential market abuse and contain a surge in volatility brought about by a landmark trading link with Shanghai.

Last month, shares in solar tech maker Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd fell 47 percent in less than an hour, wiping $18 billion off its market value before the firm asked for a suspension. The next day, Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd lost $16 billion - over half its value - in two hours.