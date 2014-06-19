Maserati CEO expects to sell in H1 2014 as many cars as in 2013

MODENA, June 19 (Reuters) - Luxury car brand Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler, expects to sell in first six months of this year as many cars as in all of 2013 when the brand sold 15400 vehicles, the brands chief executive said on Thursday.

“Our sales are growing constantly. In the first six months of this year we will have sold as many vehicles as in all of 2013 and 2013 was our best year,” Harald Wester said in a speech at the inauguration of an exhibition to celebrate the brands 100 years.

“Our sales are growing not because the market is growing but because clients choose our vehicles.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)