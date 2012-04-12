FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maserati targets sales of 50,000 cars by 2015
April 12, 2012

Maserati targets sales of 50,000 cars by 2015

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury car maker Maserati, which is owned by Fiat SpA, said on Thursday it aims to sell 50,000 cars per year by 2015.

Those targets are slightly higher than those given by Maserati at the Geneva car show last month, when marketing director Massimo Farao said the company aimed to sell 40,000 cars per year by 2014, increasing its sales almost sevenfold.

Maserati confirmed on Thursday it is launching three new models. It has said in the past it would launch a new version of the Quattroporte model, a new E-segment four-door sedan, and a new SUV.

Maserati said on Thursday it planned to produce a new Alfa Romeo model from May 2013 at its factory in Modena. It expects production of the new model -- the 4C -- to be “up to 2,500 units per year”.

