Maserati chief says 2013 orders were around 17,000 cars at end-July

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Maserati received about 17,000 new car orders worldwide in the year to end-July, nearly triple the amount sold last year, as the luxury automaker’s 1.2 billion euro investment in new models begins to win over car buyers.

The new Quattroporte sedan was the biggest seller, said an executive at Fiat-owned Maserati, adding that a breakdown of final August sales would be available in a few days.

“The numbers show that the United States is still our largest market globally, but that China has taken the lead for certain models such as the Quattroporte,” Maserati brand chief executive Harald Wester told Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)