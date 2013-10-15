Maserati says this year's new car orders total 22,500

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fiat’s luxury carmaker Maserati said on Tuesday it has booked 22,500 orders for new cars so far this year, as of the end of September.

“Our investment (in new models) is starting to pay off,” said brand chief Harald Wester at a presentation, referring to the 1.5 billion euros that will be spent from 2011 to 2014.

Maserati is on track this year to smash its previous sales record of 9,000 cars in 2008 and well ahead of sales of 6,300 cars in 2012. The company aims to sell 50,000 cars in 2015.

Selling more Maseratis is an important piece of Fiat’s return to profit in 2016 in Europe, where it lost 700 million euros ($928 million) last year in a shrinking market.

Maserati had about 17,000 orders at the end of July and 20,304 at the end of August.

As of end-September, it had about 9,900 orders for its new Quattroporte car, about 7,900 for its smaller mid-sized Ghibli, and a total of about 5,000 for the Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models.

Wester ruled out any plans for a spin-off and listing of Maserati.