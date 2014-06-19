FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maserati on track to meet 2015, 2018 sales targets
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
June 19, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Maserati on track to meet 2015, 2018 sales targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MODENA, Italy, June 19 (Reuters) - Luxury Italian carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is on track to meet sales targets for the brand of 50,000 vehicles in 2015 and 75,000 by 2018, the brand’s chief executive Harald Wester said on Thursday.

The company sold 15,400 Maseratis globally in 2013.

“We confirm our targets: 50,000 in 2015 and 75,000 in 2018,” Wester told journalists on the sidelines of an exhibition launch to celebrate the brand’s centenary.

Wester added that the much expected Maserati sports utility vehicle (SUV), called the Levante, would come to the market late 2015 or in 2016.

“In 2016... it could also be late 2015,” he said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.