Maserati on track to meet 2015, 2018 sales targets

MODENA, Italy, June 19 (Reuters) - Luxury Italian carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is on track to meet sales targets for the brand of 50,000 vehicles in 2015 and 75,000 by 2018, the brand’s chief executive Harald Wester said on Thursday.

The company sold 15,400 Maseratis globally in 2013.

“We confirm our targets: 50,000 in 2015 and 75,000 in 2018,” Wester told journalists on the sidelines of an exhibition launch to celebrate the brand’s centenary.

Wester added that the much expected Maserati sports utility vehicle (SUV), called the Levante, would come to the market late 2015 or in 2016.

“In 2016... it could also be late 2015,” he said.