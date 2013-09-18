FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Mashreq to allow foreigners to own up to 20 pct of shares
September 18, 2013 / 11:19 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Mashreq to allow foreigners to own up to 20 pct of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Mashreq will allow foreigners to own up to 20 percent of the bank’s shares, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Foreign investors currently own only 1.9 percent of the bank’s shares, data from the Dubai Financial Market shows. The change in foreign ownership is effective from Thursday, Mashreq said.

About 20 percent of Mashreq’s shares are free float, while the Al-Ghurair family holds a 70 percent stake, according to Reuters data.

Mashreq is Dubai’s third-largest bank by market value. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
