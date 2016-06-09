FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Mashreq says CEO of investment unit resigns - statement
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Mashreq says CEO of investment unit resigns - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday the chief executive of its investment unit, Abdul Kadir Hussain, has resigned.

Hussain, who was chief executive of Mashreq Capital and Mashreq’s head of asset management, has decided to leave the institution for personal reasons, Mashreq said in a statement.

He will be replaced by Aamir Peracha, who is currently a managing director and head of equities and derivatives at the bank, the statement added.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.