a year ago
MOVES-UAE bank Mashreq appoints Pella to head investment unit
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UAE bank Mashreq appoints Pella to head investment unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mashreq has appointed Christophe Pella as head of its asset management unit and chief executive of its Mashreq Capital arm, the Dubai-based bank said in a statement on Monday.

Pella most recently served as a global rates portfolio manager in London at Legal & General Investment Management. His appointment at Mashreq is subject to regulatory approval.

Mashreq Capital is based in Dubai's financial free zone and conducts investment and advisory work, while the parent Mashreq is the emirate's third-largest commercial lender by assets.

Pella is the latest to step into the dual role. Abdul Kadir Hussain resigned for personal reasons in June to be replaced by Aamir Peracha, who in turn left after about one month in the job.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

