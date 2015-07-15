FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Mashreq Q2 net profit climbs 11 pct
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Mashreq Q2 net profit climbs 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted an 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 649 million dirhams for the three months to June 30, according to Reuters calculations, an increase on the 584.9 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2014.

Mashreq didn’t provide a quarterly breakdown in its first-half results filing, so Reuters calculated figures for the three months using previous financial statements.

For the first half of 2015, the bank reported a net profit of 1.3 billion dirhams, up 11.6 percent from a year earlier.

For the six-month period, Mashreq cited a 12.7 percent rise in net interest income and a 3.6 percent climb in fee and commission income for the profit rise. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
