a year ago
Dubai bank Mashreq Q2 net profit falls 16.1 pct on higher debt
July 20, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Dubai bank Mashreq Q2 net profit falls 16.1 pct on higher debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 16.1 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as impairments for bad debt more than doubled and fee and commission income edged lower.

The lender made a net profit of 539 million dirhams ($146.8 million) for the three months to June 30, it said in a statement, a decrease on the 643 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2015, according to the statement.

Reuters had earlier calculated the quarterly figure as 568.2 million dirhams, based on a half-year profit figure given by the lender.

Arqaam Capital had forecast the bank would make a net profit of 588 million dirhams for the period. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
