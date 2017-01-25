FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Mashreq Q4 net profit slides 20.7 pct
January 25, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

Dubai's Mashreq Q4 net profit slides 20.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, reported a 20.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The lender made a net profit of 441 million dirhams in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, a decrease on the 556 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2015.

For the full-year of 2016, the bank reported a net profit of 1.9 billion dirhams, down from 2.4 billion dirhams a year earlier. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)

