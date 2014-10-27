Dubai lender Mashreq Q3 net profit rises 26 pct

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Monday posted a 26.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 596.8 million dirhams ($162.5 million) for the three months to September 30, it said in a statement, a increase on the 473.2 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of last year.

Profit for the first nine months of 2014 reached 1.76 billion dirhams, compared to 1.3 billion dirhams in the same period of 2013. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)